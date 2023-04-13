Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offensive Resilience Falls Short Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox remain winless against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing 9-7, Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.
The Red Sox fell to 5-7, while the Rays improved to a still-perfect 12-0 this season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
On a night when getting the offense back on course was priority No. 1, the Red Sox did just that.
But it wasn’t enough.
The Red Sox displayed by far their strongest sign of resilience thus far into the season. Boston was setback severely, left to play catch-up after starting pitcher Chris Sale let up six runs through four innings of work, tagged with his fifth home run allowed this season through three outings.
After Alex Cora pulled the plug on Sale, the Red Sox tackled seven runs on the board, which still proved to not be enough. Boston’s lineup totaled ten base hits against Tampa Bay pitching after totaling a combined nine through the first two games of the series.
Nevertheless, Boston’s fight proved to not be enough.
To make matters worse, Boston endured an injury blow, as right-hander Zack Kelly was removed after two outs into his relief appearance with right elbow pain.
The Red Sox extended their losing streak to three games, and have been outscored by the Rays so far, 17-9.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers led Boston’s comeback bid, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to bring the game within a run.
— Wander Franco went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Rays.
— Kiké Hernández went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, responding at the plate after offering a blunt honest answer to his cold streak after Tuesday night’s loss.
