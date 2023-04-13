Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offensive Resilience Falls Short Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox remain winless against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing 9-7, Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox fell to 5-7, while the Rays improved to a still-perfect 12-0 this season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On a night when getting the offense back on course was priority No. 1, the Red Sox did just that.

But it wasn’t enough.

The Red Sox displayed by far their strongest sign of resilience thus far into the season. Boston was setback severely, left to play catch-up after starting pitcher Chris Sale let up six runs through four innings of work, tagged with his fifth home run allowed this season through three outings.

After Alex Cora pulled the plug on Sale, the Red Sox tackled seven runs on the board, which still proved to not be enough. Boston’s lineup totaled ten base hits against Tampa Bay pitching after totaling a combined nine through the first two games of the series.