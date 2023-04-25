Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Getting Home Run Plaque At Camden Yards

Rafael Devers did something that only a few other Boston Red Sox players have done.

During Monday night’s series-opening loss against the Baltimore Orioles, Devers launched a two-run home run in the third inning. But that deep bomb didn’t only put Devers atop the leaderboard for homers in the American League (9), it also earned him an exclusive honor.

Devers’ homer traveled 387 feet and landed on Eutaw Street in Camden Yards. That made Devers the 118th player in Major League Baseball history to do so and the seventh Red Sox, the first since Jackie Bradley Jr. (420 feet) did in 2017.

Before the Red Sox and Orioles squared off for their Tuesday night matchup, the Orioles marked Devers’ home run landing spot, which will be commemorated with a plaque, according to NESN’s Jahmai Webster.

Here?s Orioles Fan Experience employee Walt Blahut marking Rafael Devers 387 foot home run ball on Eutaw Street outside of Orioles Park at Camden Yards. His plaque just like JBJ?s from 2017 (last Red Sox to homer onto the street) will go up next March. pic.twitter.com/qlgpR7QOC1 — Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) April 25, 2023

Getting busy in the batter’s box against Baltimore isn’t anything new to Devers. The 26-year-old is a career .296 hitter when facing the Orioles, having hit 18 home runs over the course of 93 games played. He’s now slashed .421/.421/.684 in four Red Sox-Orioles matchups this season.

“We know what type of power he has, he’s been really doing a nice job taping into it early,” Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse said Tuesday, per NESN. “… He’s a guy that’s hit the ball, not just hard out of the ballpark, but everywhere hard right now.”