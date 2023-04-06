Rival Coach Impressed By Bruins Dominance This Season

When you are sitting atop the league, like the year-long dominance of the Bruins, it’s easy for other teams to look on in awe as Boston continues to break NHL and franchise records before they embark on the mission of capturing the Stanley Cup.

The division rival Maple Leafs are heading to Boston on Thursday night to face the Bruins, and Toronto’s head coach Sheldon Keefe is pleased to have a game of this magnitude late in the season.

“It is nice to have a game like this at this stage of the schedule that is going to demand the best out of you. They are going to challenge you,” Keefe told reporters after Toronto’s practice on Wednesday. “It’s hard to see the big picture of what it might mean, but any time you play Boston, you are in for a tough night.”

The Bruins have the 2-1-0 series edge over the Leafs this season, and Keefe is prepared for Boston to bring their A-game in the clubs’ final meeting of the regular season.

“That is why they have been one of the best teams in the history of the league ? because of the level of consistency they bring to every game,” Keefe said. “You have to be at your best, or you are going to be in for a real tough game.”

Although the Leafs haven’t had much success in the postseason, Keefe did coach the Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup win in 2017-18. He understands what it takes to win but hasn’t seen a team quite like Boston in his career.

“It has just been impressive to watch and see the way that the players have just done it night in and night out,” Keefe said. “The coaches have kept things moving and kept guys on board there.