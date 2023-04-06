How Ex-MVP Pitched Giants To Aaron Judge During Offseason

Giants legend Buster Posey participated in the Aaron Judge recruitment to San Francisco this past offseason, which of course, came to no avail.

Before Judge took his talents back to The Big Apple, agreeing to a mammoth nine-year extension worth $360 million with the New York Yankees, the 30-year-old star outfielder weighed his options. Judge was spotted in San Francisco and even falsely rumored to have signed with the Giants in December, sparking the viral “Arson Judge” Twitter moment.

But before it all unfolded, Posey, a 2012 National League MVP and three-time World Series champ, who now serves as the team’s 31st principal partner, explained his pitch to Judge in attempting to pry him away from New York.

“I’m definitely biased because I played there and really enjoyed playing there,” Posey told Foul Territory. “But I think it’s like — it’s a similar East Coast vibe, right? Maybe not quite as tough on their own players as a New York or a Boston, but a fanbase that is very knowledgeable and they want a winner.”

Posey added: “I didn’t do anything in person but was on the phone.”

The Giants are just two years removed from their dominant 107-win campaign in 2021. Most recently, San Francisco went .500 and missed postseason contention in 2022. The organization’s offseason amounted to nothing noteworthy with Michael Conforto, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea as the primary additions.

Posey also mentioned that he was a participant in the Carlos Correa recruitment, which also fell apart after an initial 13-year, $350 million agreement was in place in December.