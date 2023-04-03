UConn vs. San Diego State Live Stream: Watch National Title Game Online, On TV

A new king of men’s college basketball will be crowned Monday night in Houston.

The University of Connecticut and San Diego State are set to meet for the championship game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies reached the final round with double-digit wins over Iona, Saint Mary’s, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Miami. The Aztecs, meanwhile, knocked off Charleston, Furman, Alabama, Creighton and Florida Atlantic by way of a buzzer-beater Saturday night.

UConn is a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 132.5. The Huskies are in search of their fifth men’s title, while SDSU will try to win its first in program history.

Here’s how to watch Monday’s winner-take-all game online and on TV:

When: Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS