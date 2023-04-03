Adam Duvall Earns MLB Honor After Historic Start With Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday after the first week of Major League Baseball’s 2023 campaign.

The Red Sox newcomer was well deserving of the recognition after setting franchise records in his debut series with the organization.

Duvall recorded a .571 batting average with eight hits and eight RBIs, including a pair of home runs and six extra-base hits. Duvall is one of four players in franchise history to record eight or more RBIs in his first three games and he’s the only Red Sox player to record six extra-base hits in his first three games.

Introducing your AL Player of the Week!



Duvall and the Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Monday night as Boston opens a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The opener of a three-game series will feature first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.