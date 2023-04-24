What Justin Turner Told Masataka Yoshida After Grand Slam

The Red Sox clubbed three home runs in the eighth inning Sunday, and two of them were provided by one player.

Masataka Yoshida became the first Boston player in 15 years to hit two long balls in the same inning. The Red Sox newcomer first gave his team a lead at American Family Field with a solo blast and later presented the visitors significant breathing room with his first Major League Baseball grand slam. Yoshida’s pair of dingers helped Boston secure a 12-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as a series triumph.

The other Red Sox player to go deep in the nine-run eighth was Justin Turner, who went back-to-back with Yoshida in the frame. The veteran slugger also set the stage for Macho Man’s grand slam when he drew a two-out, four-pitch walk on his second at-bat of the inning.

“I told him (Yoshida) I was going to do the same thing but he didn’t throw me a strike my second at-bat,” Turner told reporters, per MassLive. “Happy for him. Obviously, grinding a little bit early and for him to take these quality at-bats, this whole series really, it has been spectacular. To get some good results, not only is it good for him, but it’s good for the Red Sox.”

