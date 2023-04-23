Watch Justin Turner, Masataka Yoshida Hit Back-To-Back Homers For Red Sox

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner and cleanup batter Mastaka Yoshida regained Boston’s lead to start the eighth inning Sunday afternoon with back-to-back home runs off Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Bush.

At the time, the consecutive blasts gave the Red Sox a 5-4 advantage just after the Brewers took their first lead of the game in the home half of the seventh. Milwaukee scored on a wild pitch by Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort, who struggled with his command in his seventh-inning appearance.

Turner’s 388-foot home run to left-center field marked his second hit of the game while Yoshida’s 374-foot shot to right field gave him his second RBI of the afternoon.

Connor Wong added a two-RBI single later in the frame to extend Boston’s lead as part of a five-run frame.