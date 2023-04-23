Watch Justin Turner, Masataka Yoshida Hit Back-To-Back Homers For Red Sox

The blasts came at an opportune time for the Red Sox

by

53 minutes ago

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner and cleanup batter Mastaka Yoshida regained Boston’s lead to start the eighth inning Sunday afternoon with back-to-back home runs off Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Bush.

At the time, the consecutive blasts gave the Red Sox a 5-4 advantage just after the Brewers took their first lead of the game in the home half of the seventh. Milwaukee scored on a wild pitch by Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort, who struggled with his command in his seventh-inning appearance.

Check out the blasts here:

Turner’s 388-foot home run to left-center field marked his second hit of the game while Yoshida’s 374-foot shot to right field gave him his second RBI of the afternoon.

Connor Wong added a two-RBI single later in the frame to extend Boston’s lead as part of a five-run frame.

More MLB:

Red Sox Wrap: Masataka Yoshida, Eighth-Inning Rally Leads Boston To Series Win
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand
Previous Article

Watch Brad Marchand’s Hustle Give Bruins Early Lead In Game 4
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy
Next Article

Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Delivers Crushing Check On Panthers Star

Picked For You

Related