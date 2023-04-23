Red Sox Notes: Masataka Yoshida Thrilled By ‘Good Result’ In Insane Eighth Inning

Masataka Yoshida put his early-season slump far in the rearview with his series-clinching performance against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 12-5 verdict on Sunday afternoon.

Yoshida finished with six RBIs after hitting two home runs during a nine-run eighth inning for the Red Sox. Yoshida’s second of such homers was a 400-plus foot grand slam to right field. The Red Sox left fielder is the first player since David Ortiz in 2008 to hit two home runs in one inning, per the NESN broadcast.

“The leadoff hitter, JT (Justin Turner) hit the home run so that (gave) us really good mood,” Yoshida told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the contest, through a translator. “And I was focused on getting on base, but I was able to swing really well. So I was really happy to make a good result.”

Yoshida (2-for-4, six RBIs, two runs) was 5-for-12 during the three-game series against the Brewers and now is 7-for-17 over the last four games.

Yoshida’s performance certainly was a topic of conversation in the clubhouse.

“He swings at the right ones,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told of Yoshida’s pitch selection, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously there’s some adjustments, and there’s things he knows he needs to do in order to start hitting the ball hard in the air. He got two pitches today, I mean, the second one today that was fun to watch.”

Turner added: “Happy for him, obviously. (He was) grinding a little bit early and for him to take these quality at-bats, this whole series really has been spectacular. To get some good results, not only is it good for him but it’s good for the Red Sox.”