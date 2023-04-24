How Tyler Bertuzzi Has Impressed Jim Montgomery Early In Playoffs

One of the Bruins’ best players in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs thus far is someone who previously hadn’t experienced postseason hockey.

Tyler Bertuzzi, acquired by Boston ahead of the early March NHL trade deadline, has been a force to be reckoned with in the first-round series between the Bruins and Panthers. Bertuzzi logged a combined six points in the first four games of the best-of-seven set, including a two-point performance (goal, assist) in Sunday’s 6-2 win at FLA Live Arena.

Bertuzzi started excelling with Boston almost immediately after putting on a Black and Gold sweater, but he’s managed to elevate his game in a variety of ways since the beginning of the playoffs. The flip switch hasn’t got unnoticed by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

“I don’t think he plays as greasy and hard in the regular season, but no one does,” Montgomery told reporters after his team’s Game 4 victory, per a team-provided video. “But to see a guy that has the ability to just raise his level of intensity and become physical — and add to the skill set he has — it’s impressive.”

The Bruins probably will need to lean on their “greasy” players like Bertuzzi on Wednesday night when a desperate Florida team invades TD Garden. But if the first four games of the series were any indication, the 28-year-old will be able to handle whatever is thrown his way.