Red Sox Wrap: Masataka Yoshida, Eighth-Inning Rally Leads Boston To Series Win

The Boston Red Sox earned their third consecutive series victory after a 12-5 verdict against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday afternoon.
Boston improved to 12-11 after taking two of three from Milwaukee. The Brewers fell to 15-7 on the campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox entered the eighth inning facing a one-run deficit and by the time the top half of the frame was over they had an eight-run lead. Boston scored nine runs on six hits and three home runs in the eighth, the nine runs marking a season-high for times scored in an inning. Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida started off the frame by going back-to-back before the Red Sox batted around. Yoshida then returned to the plate for his second time in the eighth and hit a grand slam with two outs. Yoshida, batting in the cleanup spot, recorded five RBIs in the nine-run inning.
Boston’s results at the plate obviously were highlighted in that eighth, but the Red Sox put forth a solid approach during much of the contest. Brewers starter Corbin Burners allowed three runs on five hits and three walks during the first five frames while the Red Sox didn’t bail him out (53 strikes in 91 pitches) as he struggled with his command.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Yoshida (2-for-4, two runs) recorded six RBIs in the contest after he registered a sacrifice fly to right field in the first inning. Alex Verdugo scored to give Boston an early 1-0 lead after an impressive slide at home plate.
— Turner, who hit the game-tying home run before an absolute onslaught, finished with two runs, two RBIs and reached base four times with a pair of walks in addition to his two hits.
— Jarren Duran (2-for-4) continued to produce at the plate. Duran has recorded a hit in six of the seven games he played since being called up last week.
