Where Red Sox Land On ESPN’s First MLB Power Ranking Of Season

Through two series in the 2023 season, ESPN believes the Red Sox do not rank among the top half of Major League Baseball.

Boston came out of the gate strong, winning its first series on the campaign largely due to a potent offense. The Red Sox put up nine runs in all three of their games against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, which helped the club overcome some shaky starting pitching. There wasn’t much to write home about for the Red Sox in their second series, though, as their bats went quiet in a three-game sweep at the hands of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hours before Boston opened up a three-game set in Detroit on Thursday afternoon, ESPN put out its first MLB power ranking of the regular season. The Red Sox checked in at No. 18, ahead of only four other American League clubs.

“Boston earned exciting wins in its first series against the Orioles, but the three-game set against the Pirates illustrated what will be consistent struggles,” Joon Lee wrote. “While the Red Sox offense has looked potent — and might see Trevor Story return this season as he works diligently to rehab from Tommy John surgery — the pitching staff has struggled to keep pace, with Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Nick Pivetta not looking sharp in their first starts. Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton are working their way back from injury, and Boston will need them to be successful if it doesn’t want to repeat its last-place division finish from 2022.”

No disrespect to the Tigers, but the Red Sox can really show what they’re made of in their next series. Boston on Monday will open a four-game set on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, MLB’s only undefeated team as of Wednesday.