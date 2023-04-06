Adam Duvall Continues Unreal Start With Three-Run Blast Vs. Tigers

Rafael Devers jump-started the Red Sox offense in the middle innings of Thursday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers and Adam Duvall gave Boston its first lead of the game shortly after.

Duvall broke a 3-3 tie with his three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Duvall’s blast, his third of the season, went 414 feet to center and scored both Devers (one-out double) and Masataka Yoshida (two-out walk).

Check it out:

It's a 3-run shot for Adam Duvall! pic.twitter.com/2ThwKpOQRl — NESN (@NESN) April 6, 2023

Devers had a home run of his own in the fourth inning before his second extra-base hit in the sixth.

Duvall, who was named the American League Player of the Week after Boston’s season-opening series against the Baltimore Orioles, now has 12 RBIs on the campaign.