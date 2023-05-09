Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Nominated For King Clancy Trophy

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named one of the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Trophy, awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Bergeron won the award at the conclusion of the 2012-13 season for being involved in numerous charitable organizations, including his own, “Patrice’s Pals,” which brings hospital patients and children’s groups to watch Bruins games from a luxury suite.

The Bruins are one of five teams that have had more than one player win the award since its inception in 1988. The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames join Boston as the teams that have had three players win the award, while the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings have had two players with the honor.

The other two Bruins named as recipients of the award were Ray Bourque in 1991-92 and Dave Poulin in 1992-93. The only other team to have consecutive winners was the Wild when Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba won back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

If Bergeron or Dumba, who is Minnesota’s nominee, were to win the award in June at the NHL Awards, they would join Henrik Sedin as the only the second player to achieve the honor twice. Sedin won in 2015-16 and again in 2017-18 with his brother Daniel.

This is the second nomination for Bergeron after being named a finalist for the Selke Trophy on May 2 for the 12th consecutive season. Head coach Jim Montgomery was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy on May 5, and Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have already earned the William M. Jennings Trophy for the goalie tandem with the fewest goals allowed during the regular season.

The winners will be announced at the NHL Awards show on June 26 from Nashville.