Celtics, Joe Mazzulla Not Pulling From 2022 Semifinals Experience

BOSTON — The Celtics have been in this spot before.

In fact, they’ve been in this exact spot.

The Celtics enter Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden knotted at 2-2. The two squads split each homestand, with the away team winning the first game and the home team bouncing back to win the second. If that sounds familiar, it is because the Celtics followed that formula almost to a T one year ago, entering a Game 5 matchup in the Eastern Conference semifinals tied at two games apiece. The only difference? That series came against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are looking to make it two differences, as they lost that game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the boys.

Naturally, that has folks wondering if the C’s are looking to pull something from their prior experiences.

Nope.

“No. We haven’t talked about that,” Mazzulla said pregame. “We just kind of talked about what we can learn last game to now and how we can better execute this game.”