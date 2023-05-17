Bruins Stanley Cup Champion Expresses Desire To Return To NHL

When Hall of Fame forward Mark Recchi hung up his skates, he did it as a member of the Boston Bruins, and it was immediately following him hoisting the Stanley Cup for the third time.

After winning the Cup in 2011, Recchi settled in Pittsburgh, but it wasn’t long before seven-time All-Star made his way back to the NHL as the player development coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014.

Recchi spent six seasons with the Penguins before moving on to the New Jersey Devils, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons before being relieved of his duties.

So, where does Recchi go from there? He recently went on OVERTIME Podcast with TSN’s Gino Reda and disclosed what the future holds.

“I think the game has been so good to me,” Recchi said. “Actually this has been refreshing because I’ve spent a lot of time with my family. I got three older kids who are off in college so I go see them a little bit but I’d probably like to get back into management if I could.”

When most think of management, it usually means general manager or president of hockey operations, but not for Recchi. He prefers something closer to the game.

“I love development, I love player development. Loved to be a part of that process helping young guys and working with young guys,” Recchi explained. “That’s where I really can help organizations and especially because it’s so important now working in the cap era.