Bad Timing: Yankees Pitcher Tossed One Game After Aaron Judge Controversy

There’s having no foresight, and then there’s doing what New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán did Tuesday night.

The Yankees found themselves in a little bit of hot water Tuesday, as star outfielder Aaron Judge was accused of cheating in their matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The 2022 American League MVP glanced toward the Yankees’ dugout on more than one occasion, with one such instance immediately leading to a 462-foot home run to center field off an 83 mph slider from right-handed reliever Jay Jackson.

It was the seventh-consecutive slider that Jackson threw, which eventually led to cooler heads prevailing about the situation. Judge is a stud, so did he really need help catching on to the fact that he was going to get a flat and slow slider over the plate? No. The Yankees just needed to keep their noses clean in the follow up game at Rogers Centre.

They did not.

Germán, who has a history of using illegal substances following Major League Baseball’s ban on them in June 2021, was ejected from his start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. In a routine check from the umpires prior to the bottom of the fourth inning, Germán was seen with a brown substance on his hand and hip.

You can watch Germán get the boot here.

The situation has absolutely nothing to do with Judge, but will undoubtedly have baseball fans keeping an eye on the Yankees for unsavory acts. It’s a real shame.