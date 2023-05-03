Here’s List Of Bruins Free Agents Heading Into Busy Offseason

If the Bruins want to try and run it back next season after a heartbreaking first-round exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs, it will be next to impossible to do so with the roster Boston had in 2022-23.

The Florida Panthers upset the B’s with a Game 7 win at TD Garden that knocked the Stanley Cup favorites out of contention despite previously holding a 3-1 series lead. Boston went all in at this year’s NHL trade deadline with the acquisitions of Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi, but fell short of the ultimate goal.

The depth the Bruins showcased was what teams dream of, including Taylor Hall on the third line and having to make tough decisions about who to healthy scratch both on the forward lines and defense. But Boston has very little cap space going into next year, and will have to account for $4.5 million in cap overages due to bonuses for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

According to BruinsCapSpace on Twitter, the Black and Gold will have $4.9 million in space. The salary cap is expected to raise $1 million to $83.5 million, but that still won’t provide the Bruins much relief.

There are a lot of decisions to make and right now there are more questions than answers. Let’s take a look at who the unrestricted and restricted free agents are heading into to the offseason.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Patrice Bergeron

Bergeron just finished his 19th season with the Bruins and it’s unclear what the future holds for the captain. He said he was going to make a decision about whether he wants to continue playing or retire no later than July 1.

David Krejci

Krejci returned this year after playing the previous season in his native Czech Republic. Like Bergeron, he doesn’t know what he wants to do, but Krejci did make it clear it’s Bruins or retirement.