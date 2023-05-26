Celtics, Heat List Injured Guards As Questionable For Game 6

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will each enter Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals with plenty of pressure on their shoulders.

That pressure should only intensify given the unknown injury status of both Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent.

The Celtics and Heat both listed their injured guards as questionable on Friday, as Brogdon is still dealing with right forearm soreness while Vincent is still recovering from a sprained ankle.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Miami:



Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2023

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night's Game 6 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 26, 2023

Brogdon has been dealing with his forearm injury for the majority of the series, reportedly suffering a partial tear in the tendon from his right elbow to forearm in Game 1. Though the Celtics have expressed appreciation for his willingness to play through the injury, it has had a clear effect on his play. In the four games Brogdon has played while nursing the arm, he’s shot 5-of-22 from the field (22.7%) and made just 1-of-12 attempts from three-point range, with the 30-year-old leaving Boston’s Game 5 win after just eight minutes.

Vincent has been much more effective than Brogdon in the series, with his absence in Game 5 having a clear effect on the Heat offense. He averaged 17.5 points on 57.9% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc in Game 1-4, with a sprained ankle forcing him out of Game 5.