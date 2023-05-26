Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez Begins Rehab Assignment on Friday by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Miami Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson reports that outfielder Jesus Sanchez will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

#Marlins injury update: Outfielder Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville tonight. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 26, 2023

Sanchez has been out since May 13 after injuring his right hamstring. He should be able to rejoin the team in the coming days.

In 2023, Sanchez has 20 hits in 69 at-bats, with ten RBI and three home runs. He’s hitting .290, with a .364 OBP and .914 OPS.

The Marlins are third in the National League East at 25-26, 6.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. On Friday, Miami begins a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels and has lost four of its last five games.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mimia Marlins at +120 against the Los Angeles Angels, with the total set at eight. Jesus Luzardo will take the mound for the Marlins, while Reid Detmers toes the rubber for the Angels.