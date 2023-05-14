Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online, On TV

The Celtics and the 76ers will meet for a winner-take-all showdown Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The stage is set for an Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7 between Boston and Philadelphia. The Celtics pushed the best-of-seven series to the distance with a Game 6 victory Thursday evening at Wells Fargo Center. Awaiting the winner of this game is the Miami Heat, who dispatched the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks en route to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics are a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s contest. The total is set at 201.

Here’s how you can watch 76ers-Celtics Game 7:

When: Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN