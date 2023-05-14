Ja Morant Punished By Grizzlies After Another Apparent Gun Incident

Ja Morant once again has found himself in hot water.

Morant on Sunday was suspended from all team activities by the Grizzlies after he was seen holding a handgun in an Instagram live video Saturday night. Morant’s suspension currently is under NBA review and Memphis did not have any additional comments in the press release outside of the punishment announcement.

This marks the second time in two months Morant was punished for a gun-related incident. The 23-year-old on March 4 was seen with a firearm in an Instagram live video taken from a Colorado nightclub hours after a Grizzlies loss to the Denver Nuggets. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games and reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida to tend to his mental health. He rejoined Memphis on March 22 and helped the team secure the Western Conference’s second seed, but the Grizzlies were bounced by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Morant signed a five-year, $193 million deal with Memphis in July 2022. That deal could have turned into a supermax contract had Morant been selected to one of the All-NBA teams this season, but he missed out on nearly $40 million by not earning one of the 15 spots.