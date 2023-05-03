How Celtics Mentally Adjusting To Joel Embiid Game 2 Uncertainty

BOSTON — While some might have expected the 76ers would keep Joel Embiid on the sideline given Philadelphia earned a Game 1 win without the 2023 NBA MVP, Al Horford and the Boston Celtics apparently didn’t view it the same way.

“We expected that,” Horford said Wednesday morning after the team’s shootaround at Auerbach Center. “At this point we’re excited and ready to go (Wednesday).”

It’s trending in the direction of Embiid playing Wednesday night’s Game 2 at TD Garden. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Embiid was “on track to return” to the third-seeded Sixers in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

But until the injury-hindered Embiid actually takes the floor or there’s an official word from the team, it’s fair to think his status remains up in the air. He missed Game 1 against the Celtics with a knee injury that also kept him out of Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. And if Embiid does return, his level of effectiveness and usage presents another question mark.

The Celtics, though, are preparing for all situations.

“We’re professionals. We have to be able to make the mental adjustment of if he’s playing, if he’s not playing,” Malcolm Brogdon said after shootaround. “We got to be prepared. We’ve gone over both options, how we’re going to play, how we’re going to defend and offensively how we’re going to play regardless of if he’s playing. So we got to be prepared whether or not he plays.”

Malcolm Brogdon on the mental adjustment the Celtics will have to make with Joel Embiid status/limitations:



?We're professionals. ?We've gone over both options, how we're going to play, how we're gonna defend and offensively how we're gonna play regardless of if he?s playing.? pic.twitter.com/gvnQjMzkWG — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) May 3, 2023

Brogdon added: “Everything between the lines is mental. Everybody’s talented, everybody can make shots. It’s about executing, it’s about being able to stay locked in and, you know, embracing the challenge.”