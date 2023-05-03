Joel Embiid Had Two-Word Message To 76ers About Game 2 Vs. Celtics

Tuesday proved to be a very exciting day for the 76ers organization.

One day after Philadelphia opened its Eastern Conference semifinal series with a road win over the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid was named the NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season. And as the Sixers celebrated the star big man’s impressive achievement, Embiid revealed his status for Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden.

“I’m back,” Embiid told 76ers teammates, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who added the six-time All-Star is “on track to return tonight (Wednesday) in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks.”

Embiid has been out of action due to a knee injury since Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers managed to come out on top Monday in Boston without Embiid thanks in large part to James Harden, who dropped a game-high 45 points. With Embiid set to end his brief absence, it puts the Sixers in a favorable position to gain a 2-0 series advantage before the best-of-seven set shifts to Philadelphia.

The 76ers were a 10-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2 against the Celtics when Embiid’s status was more uncertain, but the East’s third seed now is receiving 8.5 points with the 29-year-old set to play. The longtime rivals will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.