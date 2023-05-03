Jon Jones Could Retire Following Stipe Miocic Bout by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jon Jones’s time in the octagon may be coming to an end.

ESPN.com reports Jones plans to retire following his Heavyweight Title defense against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in November.

“I think the Stipe fight will be plenty for me,” said Jones. “I feel like I don’t have too much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game for a long time. In fighter years, I’m an old guy. I’ve been training for a long time, been in the game a long time. Got some small injuries. I just really want to be around. I want to be around for my family, be around for my kids. I want to be able to play with my kids, have a good head on my shoulders…I could see it coming to an end really soon, and I’m happy with that. I’m really proud of my career.”

Widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jones holds a career record of 27-1-1, including a perfect 15-0 in UFC title fights. The 35-year-old returned from a three-year layoff in March, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to capture the vacant UFC Heavyweight Title.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest MMA odds.