Jaylen Brown Has Another Message For Celtics Fans Before East Finals

Jaylen Brown called out Boston Celtics fans prior to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and they responded accordingly.

It was much to Brown’s approval, too, as the fan base rose up to the challenge to create a raucous environment inside TD Garden that the Celtics players believed gave them a lift in their lopsided series-clinching win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now on the eve of Boston hosting yet another playoff game as it gets ready to take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Brown had yet another message for the Celtics faithful.

“Just come with it,” Brown told reporters following practice Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Bring that same energy. Bring the juice. The energy’s about to shift.”

The Celtics have had a Jekyll and Hyde act on their home court during the postseason. They are just 4-3 on the parquet floor in the playoffs after going 6-6 at home last postseason. The 76ers stole Game 1 in Boston this past round and the Heat certainly won’t be intimidated trying to win on the road on this elevated stage.

In last year’s Eastern Conference finals, the Heat went 2-1 inside TD Garden, including stealing the first game played on the Celtics’ home floor in the series.

The Celtics have home-court advantage this time around and Brown certainly hopes that it becomes a true advantage just like it did in Boston’s final game against Philadelphia.