Jaylen Brown Wants ‘No Excuses’ From Celtics Fans For Game 7

This is your moment to shine Celtics fans.

Boston fans haven’t exactly had a banner year when it comes to their showings in the postseason. The Bruins went 1-3 at TD Garden on their way to a shocking first-round defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers, while the Celtics have gone a measly 3-3 in six home games so far in their quest for Banner 18.

The crowd in the Celtics’ loss to the 76ers in Game 5 on Tuesday was much-maligned for their lack of enthusiasm, now they’re getting a wake-up call from one of Boston’s biggest stars.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to be loud and that it’s going to be rockin’,” Jaylen Brown said Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right? I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been okay, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you there or if you not there. If you at home, if you watching at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care.

“I need you to be up. I need you to come with the energy because we gonna need every bit of it. No excuses, we need everybody. I’m calling you guys out, let’s make sure the Garden is ready to go.”

The crowd for Game 6 in Philadelphia was intense for the most part, before Boston ripped their hearts out of their chests. Brown was asked to compare the environment of Wells Fargo Center on Thursday to what he expects from TD Garden on Sunday.

“It was good,” Brown admitted. “But when the Garden gets going, there’s nothing like it. I’m expecting Game 7 to be a great basketball environment, and I’m looking forward to seeing you guys there.