JuJu Smith-Schuster Sounds Genuinely Thrilled To Be With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots in recent years have devolved into a middling, drama-filled mess. But don’t tell that to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

New England’s marquee offseason addition met with reporters Tuesday for the first time since signing a three-year deal with the Patriots in mid-March. And for nearly 12 minutes, the 26-year-old receiver said all the right things, which is par for the course for most Patriots players, especially those new to the franchise.

The big difference: It felt like Smith-Schuster really meant what he was saying. That’s an admittedly subjective take, but Smith Schuster’s tone and general enthusiasm about being in New England seemed genuine.

(We’d recommend clicking here to watch a full video of the news conference.)

“Honestly, it’s been going really great,” Smith-Schuster said about his first month-plus in Foxboro. “Just getting adjusted to the coaches, the players. And just being here, being a Patriot.”

After signing with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster cited the presence of head coach Bill Belichick as his top reason for joining New England. He reiterated that point Tuesday afternoon.

“Honestly, Bill,” Smith-Schuster said when asked the same question. “I think being at a place where — he’s a great head coach. And as far as how everything else goes and seems, I just felt like I fit here.”