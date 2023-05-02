JuJu Smith-Schuster Pushes Back On This Critique Of Patriots Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a forgettable 2022 season, the New England Patriots made some notable alterations to their skill-position groups.

In the opening days of NFL free agency, they swapped out top receiver Jakobi Meyers for JuJu Smith-Schuster, underperforming tight end Jonnu Smith for Mike Gesicki and talented but injury-prone running back Damien Harris for James Robinson.

Smith-Schuster lacks Meyers’ durability and connection with quarterback Mac Jones, but he brings greater run-after-catch potential and has been the more productive pass-catcher in his career. Gesicki won’t offer much as a blocker but is just a year removed from a 73-catch season. Robinson was a risky play, as he posted career-worst numbers last season in his return from a torn Achilles. But he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2020 and the Patriots hope he can provide more versatility than Harris as the No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

But many fans still were clamoring for more weapons, and the Patriots largely ignored those pleas during last week’s 2023 NFL Draft. Their 12-man draft class featured just two offensive skill players: sixth-round receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Davis, who were selected with the 187th and 210th overall picks. Both will need to earn roster spots in training camp. New England came out of the draft with zero tight ends — despite this year’s class being viewed as the deepest in recent memory — and no running backs.

So, did Bill Belichick surround Jones with enough talent to reenergize the Patriots’ offense this season? One of their newcomers had an emphatic response to that question on Tuesday.

“Most definitely,” Smith-Schuster said in his first news conference at Gillette Stadium. “We definitely have enough. We’ve got guys that can run down the field. We’ve got guys that can do a lot of different things. What’s crazy about this offense that I didn’t know about until I got here is that there’s guys that play both ways. There’s guys that can play receiver, that can play in the backfield. Seeing that you can have so many different weapons with these players, it just gives Mac these opportunities to do whatever he wants.”

Smith-Schuster likely was referring to cornerback/receiver/return man Marcus Jones, who played in all three phases last season as a Patriots rookie. Outside of Jones, the three veteran signees and the two late-round wideouts, the Patriots’ skill-position group consists of wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon; running backs Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor; and tight ends Hunter Henry, Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington and undrafted rookie Johnny Lumpkin.