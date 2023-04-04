If Mac Jones Trade Report Is True, Is There Any Going Back For Patriots?

The Patriots might be at a point of no return with Mac Jones.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday reported that Bill Belichick has shopped the young quarterback in trade talks with multiple teams this offseason. Florio previously offered additional details on the rumored tension between Belichick and Jones, who reportedly angered his head coach by seeking outside counsel last season.

If Florio’s reporting is accurate — and that’s an important “if” with a story this significant — you could argue the most likely outcome now is for Jones to be playing elsewhere in 2023.

There clearly is actual fire accompanying the smoke surrounding Jones and Belichick. Noncommital when asked about the 24-year-old since last October, Belichick last week indicated Jones and Bailey Zappe could be headed for a quarterback competition in training camp. And you don’t need another history lesson on why Jones was upset throughout his dysfunction-laden second campaign with the Patriots.

“The tension is real,” Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports added Tuesday afternoon. “And it goes both ways. … Jones was described by one source as having some maturity issues. Another source said that ‘Mac’s antics last season didn’t go over all that well in the building.’ Jones was often seen appearing frustrated on the field last season.”

Cracks also might be forming in New England’s front office. For as supportive of Jones as Robert Kraft has been since using a 2021 first-round pick on the Alabama product, the Patriots owner is a week removed from reminding reporters that Belichick “is in charge” of his football team. Kraft also said “that’s Bill’s decision” when asked whether New England could make a run at superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Put yourself in Jones’ shoes for a moment. Imagine working out at Gillette Stadium last Monday while hearing Belichick basically say your job isn’t safe. A few hours later, your team’s owner brags about one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks apparently wanting to play in New England. Then, on Tuesday, you read a very specific report about Belichick shopping you in trade talks. You then remind yourself that, only two weeks ago, you were sitting in the second row at Devin McCourty’s retirement ceremony while the legendary Patriots safety, with Kraft and Belichick, seated nearby, called you a franchise leader.