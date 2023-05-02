Why JuJu Smith-Schuster Believes ‘Sky’s The Limit’ For Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Going from Patrick Mahomes to Mac Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster obviously is downgrading at quarterback. He now will be catching passes from someone who reportedly was on the trade block this offseason.

But after spending time with Jones in recent weeks, Smith-Schuster now has big expectations for his new signal-caller.

The 26-year-old wideout met with reporters Tuesday for the first time since signing with the Patriots in mid-March. Smith-Schuster revealed that all of his work with Jones to that point had come off the field, but it was more than enough to leave him impressed with the third-year quarterback.

“When I signed (and came to Gillette Stadium), Mac was in the building already,” Smith-Schuster said. “… He was in the building and just constantly putting in the time and work. And I think, his role and his leadership is something that I’ve seen from afar. His work ethic is hard. He’s a hard-working guy. Very, very smart at what the does and just working on his craft.”

Jones is coming off a turbulent second season in Foxboro. He endured injuries, poor play, coaching dysfunction and declining support from New England’s fan base. And the offseason saw the departure of receiver Jakobi Meyers, one of Jones’ closest friends and his most trusted target in the passing game.

But Smith-Schuster believes that he and the rest of the Patriots’ offensive skill players can set Jones up for a major Year 3 rebound.

“For Mac, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “With the guys that we have here and all the weapons, it’s gonna be a fun year.”