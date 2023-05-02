Joe Mazzulla Out-Coached In Celtics’ Game 1 Loss, And He Knows It

It’s felt like a lot of aspects have broken in favor of the Boston Celtics despite the Green being a mere seven games into their run in the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics avoided the Miami Heat in the first round after a surprising Atlanta Hawks play-in victory, quickly were rewarded home-court advantage after Miami eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, and now have a semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers with MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid hindered by a knee injury.

One advantage the Celtics seemingly have not had is with first-year coach Joe Mazzulla, however. And it comes after Mazzulla was out-coached by Doc Rivers in Boston’s Game 1 loss to Philadelphia on Monday night.

Even he knows it.

“I have to be better at play-calling, getting us into our spacing quicker,” Mazzulla told reporters after the 119-115 defeat, referencing the team’s turnovers down the stretch, per NBC Sports Boston. “So it’s a little bit on me, and it’s a little bit of just we just have to have the freedom to shoot the ball, knock down open shots.”

While talking with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin about his message to the team, Mazzulla added: “I didn’t put them in position to win the game. So be better, and we will be better.”

There were a few instances that stuck out, especially given Boston’s lack of focus.