Rear Tire Flies Over Fence During Scary Scene At Indy 500

Those attending the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are fortunate a scary scene didn’t take a turn for the worst Sunday afternoon.

With 17 laps remaining in the Indy 500, Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided. The crash prompted Kirkwood’s car to flip on its top and his rear left tire to come off.

The tire flew off the track and over the outer fence with spectators close behind. Fortunately, the tire went screaming over and missed the crowd, according to multiple reports and confirmed by NBC. No injuries were reported while a red flag was waved to halt the race.

The tire apparently hit a car in the parking lot.

Kirkwood told NBC Sports he was just happy to be safe, and happy to have fans safe, after the incident. Josef Newgarden went on to win the race.