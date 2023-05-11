NESN To Feature Red Sox Foundation In Dedicated Broadcast

NESN will broadcast the Red Sox Foundation Game presented by the MassMutual Foundation on Friday, May 12 as the Boston Red Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. Coverage will begin with NESN’s pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m. and will integrate the Red Sox Foundation and its program and partners throughout the entire night.

Tom Caron will host the pregame show alongside former Red Sox and NESN analyst, Will Middlebrooks. Tim Wakefield and Lou Merloni will provide color analysis in the booth with Dave O’Brien as play-by-play. Wakefield is the Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation. Jahmai Webster is the sideline reporter.

Rebekah Salwasser, EVP of Social Impact at the Boston Red Sox and Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation, will be a guest during both pregame and in-game as the broadcast to spotlight the many organizations that the Red Sox Foundation supports each year.

NESN also will air the pregame ceremony which will feature a ceremonial first pitch thrown by 6th grade Boston Public Schools student AJ Washington who participated in the Foundation’s newest program, the Fenway Park Learning Lab, an immersive educational tour of Fenway Park for 6th grade Boston Public Schools Students. He will be joined by Boston Red Sox and MassMutual executives, and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Fans can watch the game on NESN on the NESN 360 app with a direct subscription or via their TV provider at no additional cost. Visit http://www.NESN360.com to learn more.

