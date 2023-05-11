Chargers Twitter Account Takes Shot At Patrick Mahomes, Patriots On NFL Schedule Day

Social media teams around the NFL continue to show off their creativity as the league makes an event of the regular-season schedule release.

And that’s just what the social media team of the Los Angeles Chargers did Thursday some five hours before the NFL was set to officially announce each team’s schedule at 8 p.m. ET.

LA’s way of being creative? Relating each team to a Pop Tart flavor.

… Yes, you read that correctly.

And while there were some that were difficult to understand — Old Bay seasoning relating to the Baltimore Ravens, for example — and some that were too easy to understand — the Bears being linked to Chicago deep dish pizza, the Detroit Lions being “Motor Oil” flavored, etc. — there were other organizations who got absolutely toasted in the 14-tweet thread.

Chief among them — consecutive puns! — was when the Chargers used a “Kermit the Frog” flavor to describe Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas Chiefs Chiefs. Mahomes, as many football fans will recall, has been mocked because his voice reminds many of Kermit.

Also included in those digs were the New England Patriots. A photo of Mac Jones was accompanied by a “Vanilla Milkshake” flavor. Whether this was in reference to Jones specifically, or the Patriots in general, the point stands. Nobody likes to be called vanilla.