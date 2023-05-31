Recently Released Yankees Outfielder Signs With AL East Team

Hicks was off to an ice-cold start at the plate in New York

by

2 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles made a roster move in correspondence with placing outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list.

Baltimore announced the signing of fellow veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks on Tuesday. The 33-year-old was made available after the Yankees released him in order to make roster room for Greg Allen, who they acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, putting an end to Hicks’ eight-year run in New York.

Hicks, who totaled 69 at-bats in 28 games played with the Yankees this season, batted just .188 with 13 base hits, including one home run, making for a brutal early campaign start after compiling a slash line of .216/.330/.313 in 2022.

The Yankees initially signed Hicks to a seven-year, $70 million contract in 2019, therefore, New York remains on the hook for the remaining three years while Baltimore takes a flyer on a league-minimum big league-level agreement.

It’s been a while since Hicks performed up to par. In 2022, he was mediocre at best. In 2021, Hicks played just 32 games due to a wrist injury. And in 2020, like the rest of Major League Baseball, Hicks was impacted by a COVID-19-shortened season.

With Mullins expected to be out for a short period of time and Baltimore fighting for the American League East crown, Hicks will audition for a sustainable roster spot with the Orioles, getting a chance to help build the division lead above the Yankees.

More MLB:

Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Thrilling Comeback Bid Falls Short Vs. Reds
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Alex Cora Speaks On Red Sox Being Lone Boston Team Playing
Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez
Next Article

Red Sox World Series Champ Rips Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez

Picked For You

Related