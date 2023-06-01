Red Sox Notes: What Surprised Alex Cora About James Paxton’s Outing

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton has turned back the clock in his first major league season in two years.

The talented, yet oft-injured left-hander looked like his old self in Wednesday’s narrow 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. He continuously pumped pitches by Reds hitters, generating an eye-popping 22 swings and misses over his five innings of work in which he allowed only one run on four hits to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Paxton topped out at 97.9 mph and sat around there for the majority of his outing as his velocity has come as a surprise to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“I think last year when he was close to go, we felt like the stuff was going to be good,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I do believe velocity-wise, even to him it’s a little bit (of a) surprise. But the way he goes about his outings you see the stuff getting better and better. And this is what he used to do when he was in Seattle. So, it’s good to see him compete at this level, the way he’s doing it and he’ll be ready for next week.”

Paxton’s stuff, especially the zip on his fastball, is playing out better than he could have imagined, too.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Coming back through the minor leagues, I think I was topping out at 96, 97. But it’s just not the same atmosphere as pitching in the big leagues. I’m just going out there and letting it rip and it’s feeling good coming out.”

But it wasn’t just the fastball that Paxton used to keep Cincinnati’s hitters at bay — the Reds had an especially difficult time catching up to the heater when Paxton climbed the zone. Paxton was also encouraged by his off-speed pitches, giving him the necessary mix to thwart a Reds’ attack that likes to make a ton of contact.