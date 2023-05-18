Red Sox Option Reliever With Nick Pivetta Set To Join Bullpen

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday night that Nick Pivetta will return to Boston’s bullpen, and that development has caused the organization to option Ryan Sherriff back to Triple-A Worcester.

The left-handed Sherriff was called up to Boston on Tuesday before the Red Sox faced the Seattle Mariners in the second of three games. The 32-year-old pitched in each of the last two games for Boston. Most recently, he pitched the eighth inning of Boston’s victory on Wednesday night after pitching the sixth inning in Tuesday’s win. Sherriff allowed one hit with one walk during those two appearances.

Chief baseball officer acknowledged the “tough decision” regarding Pivetta to the bullpen. It comes with the Red Sox getting healthier, having more starters than spots in the rotation.

Sherriff was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent in January. He started the season in Worcester and posted a 3.00 ERA (5 ER/15.0 IP) in 15 appearances. Sherriff owns a 3.50 ERA in 46 career Major League games (46 1/3 innings) across stints with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18), Tampa Bay Rays (2020-21) and Red Sox.