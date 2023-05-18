Red Sox Notes: Even With ‘Erratic’ Pitching, Boston Beats Seattle

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to two games by defeating the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Brayan Bello took the mound on his 24th birthday, and although he walked five batters, he got his third win of the season by allowing just one run off three hits in five innings.

“It was a tricky situation today,” Bello said on NESN’s postgame coverage via translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “I was battling every inning to get a feel for my pitches. (My) hands were getting cold very quickly. So it was a good battle with the conditions today.”

Bello added he was happy to keep the Mariners to one run given the weather conditions and took the outing as encouraging.

“I was super happy, very, very happy to be able to have my birthday,” Bello said. “And then a win so it was really nice.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora echoed it not being the young pitcher’s best outing but still sang his praises.

“It was erratic, but his stuff plays. (There were) a lot of swings and misses on his sinker,” Cora said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He struggled with command, but he gave us five (innings) and a big lead. We did a great job offensively right away, so that was good enough.”