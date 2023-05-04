Red Sox Prospect Off To Strong Start Earns Minor League Honor

It was quite the first month of the season for Boston Red Sox prospect Shane Drohan and it came with some recognition, too.

The 24-year-old starting pitcher was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April after posting a perfect 4-0 record with Double-A Portland to go along with a microscopic 0.78 ERA — he allowed two earned runs in 23 innings — and a 0.74 WHIP. The left-hander also racked up 26 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .163 batting average.

The four wins by Drohan, who was selected by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft out of Florida State, also ties the Sea Dogs franchise record for most wins in a single month.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder spent the majority of last season with High-A Greenville before getting the call up to Portland. In 27 appearances — 25 of which were starts — last season across both stops, Drohan recorded a 7-8 record while sporting a 3.89 ERA. He also struck out 157 batters in 129 2/3 innings.

While Drohan is still a good deal away from reaching the majors, more showings like he has had to begin this season will force the Red Sox to promote him to Triple-A Worcester at the very least.