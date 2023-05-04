Watch Masataka Yoshida Extend MLB-Best Hitting Streak With Homer

There isn’t a single player in Major League Baseball more locked in than Boston Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida.

No, literally.

Yoshida extended his MLB-best hit streak to 14 games Thursday in style, launching a 111-foot home run off Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman. It was the 29-year-old’s fifth home run over the course of the streak, pushing his season totals to six home runs and 22 RBIs.

In the 13 games entering Thursday, Yoshida was slashing .431/.474/.765 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 22 total hits in 55 at-bats. Yoshida has become the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year in 2023, holding +275 odds to win the award.

You can watch the remainder of the Red Sox’s matchup with the Blue Jays on Thursday live on NESN or with NESN 360.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
