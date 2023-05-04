Watch Masataka Yoshida Extend MLB-Best Hitting Streak With Homer

There isn’t a single player in Major League Baseball more locked in than Boston Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida.

No, literally.

Yoshida extended his MLB-best hit streak to 14 games Thursday in style, launching a 111-foot home run off Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman. It was the 29-year-old’s fifth home run over the course of the streak, pushing his season totals to six home runs and 22 RBIs.

In the 13 games entering Thursday, Yoshida was slashing .431/.474/.765 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 22 total hits in 55 at-bats. Yoshida has become the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year in 2023, holding +275 odds to win the award.

