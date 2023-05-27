Red Sox Vs. Diamondbacks Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Makes Return

The Boston Red Sox seek a momentum build off Friday night’s series-opening victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, which snapped a four-game losing streak, returning to Chase Field for the second of three on Saturday night.

With a win, the Red Sox will take the series and position themselves with a shot at a sweep tomorrow evening after a rough 2-4 start to the road trip.

Most importantly, Garrett Whitlock will look to get resettled, taking the mound for Boston for the first time since April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers before hitting the injured list. Whitlock has spent over a month recovering from right elbow ulnar neuritis, making numerous rehab assignments in Triple-A Worcester before getting the nod back to join the big league roster.

In the wake of Whitlock’s return to the club and starting rotation, which manager Alex Cora has shifted around the past few weeks, the Red Sox optioned left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, as a corresponding move.

During Whitlock’s last outing, the right-hander tossed four innings and allowed five earned runs off eight hits to the Brewers. That was the second time in three starts in which Whitlock had let five earned runs cross the plate, both times resulting in losses. He is, however, returning at the perfect time as the Red Sox offense has plated 10 runs in the last two games after scoring just one through their previous three.

For the second straight game, Boston will sit slugger Rafael Devers, who was sidelined on Friday night with left calf tightness.

With a win, the Red Sox would improve to 13-13 in road games this season.