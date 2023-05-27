Red Sox Reinstate Garrett Whitlock From 15-Day Injured List

The Red Sox announced Saturday afternoon they activated pitcher Garrett Whitlock off the 15-day injured list ahead of Boston’s second of three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Whitlock was placed on the injured list on April 25 due to right elbow ulnar neuritis. His last start was against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 22. Whitlock pitched four innings and recorded one strikeout. He also gave up five runs off eight hits.

Before being reinstated, Whitlock made a rehab assignment with Kutter Crawford in Triple-A Worcester on May 16, where he tossed four innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. The 26-year-old southpaw is scheduled to take the mound in Saturday’s Red Sox game against the Diamondbacks. Whitlock is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts with the Red Sox this year.

To make room for Whitlock on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Worcester following Friday night’s win against the Diamondbacks.