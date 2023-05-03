These Adjustments Paid Dividends For Red Sox’s Connor Wong

Tuesday night’s Red Sox victory was powered by an unlikely source.

Boston extended its win streak to four thanks in large part to Connor Wong. Wong, who was acquired by Boston in the Mookie Betts trade back in February 2020, went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs in the second contest of a four-game series between the Red Sox and Blue Jays. The catcher tied the game at Fenway Park with a solo blast in the sixth inning and then gave Boston a lead with another round-tripper in the eighth.

After Wong’s breakout performance, NESN’s Jahmai Webster asked the 26-year-old what changes he made in order to improve his approach.

“Just move the hands around,” Wong told Webster. “Trying to find some consistency getting to the ball. Continuing to make adjustments and grind it out.”

Wong’s standout showing didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, as the young backstop had been heating up at the dish. Tuesday night’s display marked Wong’s fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games.

The third-year pro will try to stay hot Wednesday evening when the Red Sox and the Blue Jays meet for the penultimate game of their first series of the year. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.