Red Sox’s Connor Wong Goes Off In Batter’s Box Vs. Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong was a force to be reckoned with at the plate Tuesday night.

With Red Sox manager Alex Cora having already recognized Wong’s growth in the batter’s box, the 26-year-old had no intention of hitting the off switch, instead going off against the Toronto Blue Jays to continue Boston’s four-game series at Fenway Park.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with Boston and Toronto tied, 6-6, Wong supplied the Red Sox with the go-ahead home run, serving as both the game-decider and his cherry-on-top moment in Boston’s 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays. It also put a huge smile on Cora’s face, sending the Blue Jays back to the loss column for a third consecutive night.

Watch Wong’s victory-securing blast here:

CONNOR WONG.

HAVE A NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/1ZejZ9eUpg — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2023

Again, the round-tripper was huge, but it was just the end of a career night for Wong.

Boston’s catcher, sure to give the Blue Jays nightmares, finished the night 4-for-4, launching two home runs — one to tie the game, one to go ahead — with a double and two RBIs. It was also the first multi-home run of Wong’s career.