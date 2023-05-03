Red Sox’s Connor Wong Goes Off In Batter’s Box Vs. Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong was a force to be reckoned with at the plate Tuesday night.
With Red Sox manager Alex Cora having already recognized Wong’s growth in the batter’s box, the 26-year-old had no intention of hitting the off switch, instead going off against the Toronto Blue Jays to continue Boston’s four-game series at Fenway Park.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with Boston and Toronto tied, 6-6, Wong supplied the Red Sox with the go-ahead home run, serving as both the game-decider and his cherry-on-top moment in Boston’s 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays. It also put a huge smile on Cora’s face, sending the Blue Jays back to the loss column for a third consecutive night.
Watch Wong’s victory-securing blast here:
Again, the round-tripper was huge, but it was just the end of a career night for Wong.
Boston’s catcher, sure to give the Blue Jays nightmares, finished the night 4-for-4, launching two home runs — one to tie the game, one to go ahead — with a double and two RBIs. It was also the first multi-home run of Wong’s career.
“Really just trying to stay inside the ball,” Wong said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, I pulled three of them. But I was trying to stay inside of it so I think that just gives you confidence. … Trying to find some consistency getting to the ball. Just continuing to make adjustments and grind it out.”
Over his last 10 games, Wong has hit .433 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs, going 13-for-30.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are winners of four straight. They’ll return to action against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, following pregame coverage, live on NESN.