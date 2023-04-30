Red Sox’s Alex Cora Highlights Connor Wong’s Offensive Approach

Connor Wong has emerged as an under-the-radar contributor for the Boston Red Sox.

With just 33 games at the big league level in the past two seasons under his belt, Wong is working toward a greater sample size behind the plate in Boston. And during Sunday’s series-clinching Red Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians, the 26-year-old did right by his campaign.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Red Sox ahead, 2-1, Wong delivered a 427-foot mammoth home run to plate home another two runs and secure Boston’s lead for good. He finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs, recording now five base hits in his last two games, which has caught the eye of Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“He’s been good. Hitting the ball hard, he hits the ball hard,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just making adjustments. He’s not getting under it, he’s actually getting on top of the baseball and simplifying his approach which is good.”

Entering the season, Wong’s role wasn’t a given. Paired with veteran Reese McGuire, the odds of a roster spot were in Wong’s favor, however, it was and still is unknown how Cora intends to utilize him moving forward.

For now, Wong has done his part to earn time on the field. In his last five games, Wong has slashed .438/.500/.625, going 7-for-16 with a home run and four RBIs. Behind the plate, Wong has also caught six runners stealing in 156 innings, which leads all Red Sox catchers.

With offensive momentum building and the defensive end already working to Wong’s advantage, perhaps he’ll see a lot more playing time this season, now five games short of tying his career-high 27 appearances.