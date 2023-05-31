This Honor Would ‘Mean A Lot’ To Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo is hoping to achieve a Major League Baseball career first this season.

Verdugo, who broke into the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 before a trade to Boston in 2020, failed to earn an All-Star nod in any of his first six seasons. But as the calendar flips to June, the 27-year-old is in the conversation for a trip to this year’s Mid-Summer Classic in Seattle. Entering Wednesday, Verdugo carries a .291 batting average with five home runs and 21 RBIs as the Red Sox’s primary lead-off hitter. He also totes a 1.9 WAR, which ranks sixth-highest among American League outfielders.

During a recent appearance on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, Verdugo touched on a potential All-Star selection.

“It would mean a lot for me, honestly,” Verdugo said, as transcribed by Audacy. “It’s something that I’ve really wanted to do. I know I’m that kind of player where I can be it, I have that kind of potential. It’d be nice to live up and have a little bit of validation in it.”

Verdugo added: “Everybody wants to always be known as an All-Star. Even if it’s one time, hey, you got that thing, you worked hard, just a little validation. For me, I know that I got to handle it one day at a time. I feel like the hot streak’s coming. If I can flirt with .300, stay around there, add a couple more homers before the half, I think I have a good chance.”

Phase 1 of MLB All-Star voting begins Wednesday at noon ET and runs through June 22. Phase 2, which will determine the starters for both leagues, goes from June 26 to 29.

Verdugo will try to strengthen his All-Star case Wednesday when the Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds meet for the middle contest of their three-game series. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.