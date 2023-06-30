The Celtics have multiple options to replace Marcus Smart’s on-court impact, and they could pursue a polarizing veteran guard.

Boston traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics.

Smart’s departure was a shock to not only the guard himself but also to fans and Celtics players. His impact off the court as a leader and culture setter could be difficult to replace, but Boston is a suitor for Patrick Beverley, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Beverley, who turns 35 on July 12, ideally would replace Smart’s on-court impact. He has made the All-Defensive team three times in his career and is a career 37.3% 3-point shooter.

The veteran guard also has the ideal mindset to lead the Celtics on defense and would be the needed leader to get the younger members of the team on track.

Beverley ended the 2022-23 season with the Bulls, and Chicago is interested in bringing him back, according to Fischer. There also likely will be other contenders who seek Beverley out in free agency, so the Celtics could back out if his price becomes too rich.

However, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Thursday he had the “green light” to do what it takes to make the Celtics a title contender, so Boston still could be aggressive in the market.

The Green has multiple things to figure out in NBA free agency, and all offseason action officially will kick off this weekend.