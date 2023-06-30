The Boston Celtics introduced Kristaps Porzingis to the organization on Thursday, just a week removed from their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

In adding an upgrade in size and scoring, the Celtics also cut ties with their most elite defensive threat in trading Marcus Smart over to the Grizzlies — a loss that speaks for itself. Yet, Porzingis, who understands what Smart delivered on a night-to-night basis, hopes to buy Boston’s trust next season.

“Of course, you cannot replace Marcus Smart,” Porzingis told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “He was a special player and special for this organization and this community. But, as I said also, I look forward to also bringing high effort, high energy and hopefully give a fire to this team and gain the fans’ respect and support.”

Evident in their early offseason activity, the Celtics knew they needed to shake up the roster in order to put their dissapointing 2022-23 campaign behind them.

Smart came one year removed from his Defensive Player of the Year win, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996. He, however, quickly became Boston’s sacrificial lamb, biting the bullet for the Celtics’ inability to play up to par when it mattered most.

But that sentimental nine-year stint ran its course, hence a new chapter for the C’s.

Porzingis, who is expected to sign a multi-year extension to remain in Boston, brings plenty of upside to a Celtics team that fell just a win shy of its second consecutive NBA Finals appearance. Plus with Porzingis having missed playoff contention in the last two years, there’s a common denominator in postseason motivation that could come into play amid Boston’s latest hunt for Banner 18.