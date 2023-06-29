Celtics See Kristaps Porzingis Filling In For Marcus Smart’s Lost Leadership

BRIGHTON — There was a near-consensus level of sadness around Boston when the Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was understood that his departure coincided with the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis, a player that could very well raise the ceiling of a franchise looking for an 18th championship, but no one wanted to see a player go that helped reestablish what it meant to have Celtic Pride.

You could probably throw Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in that group.

“He was a very important piece in our locker room and to the city,” Mazzulla said of Smart during Kristaps Porzingis’ introductory press conference Thursday. “I think a strength of his was the ability to have an impact on and off the floor, so that will be missed.

“I think at the same time, we’re bringing in Kristaps, who from a personality standpoint, brings a lot of the same characteristics. He works hard on the court, but he’s also a guy that carries himself well off the floor.”

The Celtics only recently started to build the comradery of a true contender, with locker room nuisances Kyrie Irving and Enes Freedom long gone and a level of respect and trust finally being built between Jaylen Brown and Smart, who famously took a while to like each other.

Boston doesn’t seem to be worried about that moving forward, however.

“The most important thing in the locker room is that whoever is on our team shares the same values, wanting to win and wanting to do it together. That’s what we have to build upon, like I said, it’s important to us that they’re just as good of basketball players as they are people. I think Kristaps will make our team better but he’ll make our locker room better as well.”

Porzingis appears to have already bought in to the Celtics’ team attitude, referencing Smart when discussing what he’d like to bring to the table.

“You cannot replace Marcus Smart,” Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston on Thursday. “He was a special player and special for this organization and this community, but I look forward to also bringing high effort and high energy, and gaining the fans’ trust and support.”

It won’t be easy, but Porzingis certainly wouldn’t mind earning some love and trust from Celtics fans.